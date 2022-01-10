Raymond James & Associates Sells 61,651 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 992,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941,379 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,333,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,795 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

