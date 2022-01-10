Raymond James Cuts Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $36.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.37 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

