Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.36.

ECN opened at C$5.47 on Monday. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 85.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.