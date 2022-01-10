Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,376 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of FND opened at $114.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

