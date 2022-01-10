Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 17,588 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $35,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,419. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $90.89 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.