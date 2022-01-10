Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $33.86 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.33%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.