Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,039 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $146,438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $63,419,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 817,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,738,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFG. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of WFG opened at $91.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.33. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $97.59.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

