Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 55,259 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 321,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BGY opened at $6.36 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.