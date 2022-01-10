Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 26,810 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter worth $277,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

FINX stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

