Raymond James Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Market Perform

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEA. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

