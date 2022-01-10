Raymond James Raises TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $16.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $979.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

