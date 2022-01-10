Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lifted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.