Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after acquiring an additional 423,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

