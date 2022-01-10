Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 512,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

