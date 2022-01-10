Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

RXRX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,486 shares of company stock worth $1,120,484 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

