Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.29). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redbox.

RDBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.40.

Shares of RDBX opened at 6.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.75. Redbox has a fifty-two week low of 6.22 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

