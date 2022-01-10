Redpanda Earth Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $204,407.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00080447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.13 or 0.07334748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,343.85 or 1.00011161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

