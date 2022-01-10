Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $191.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $170.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.31. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $122.47 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

