Reliant Wealth Planning Has $42.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.7% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $420.65. The company had a trading volume of 358,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.57 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.