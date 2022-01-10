renBTC (RENBTC) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $41,107.16 or 0.99019333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $733.11 million and $2.81 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005374 BTC.

RENBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,834 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

