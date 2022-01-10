Render Token Price Tops $3.42 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $680.41 million and approximately $35.26 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00008181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00066517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,747,631 coins and its circulating supply is 199,104,756 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

