Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Expedia Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.27. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after buying an additional 556,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

