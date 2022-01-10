ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) & Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Head to Head Survey

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

7.2% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences N/A -55.40% -35.31% Neovasc -979.15% -40.59% -30.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 492.53%. Neovasc has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 624.64%. Given Neovasc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Neovasc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 17.22 -$12.33 million ($3.78) -0.41 Neovasc $1.96 million 16.66 -$28.69 million ($0.46) -1.05

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.