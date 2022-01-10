Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 83.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

