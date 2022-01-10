Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,099. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $458.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.