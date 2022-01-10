Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 107,425 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,425 shares during the quarter. IAA comprises 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.49% of IAA worth $36,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in IAA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. 16,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,520. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

