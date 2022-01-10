Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Masonite International accounts for 2.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.97% of Masonite International worth $75,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

