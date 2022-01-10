Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,259 shares during the quarter. Premier accounts for about 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $48,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

