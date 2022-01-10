Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 1,282 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

Tesla stock opened at $996.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,073.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $859.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.