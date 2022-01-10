Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 3,392 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 548,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,404,000 after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.