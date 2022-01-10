Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $324.98 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

