Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.37

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 30883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,791,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

