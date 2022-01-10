Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Shares of RBA opened at C$75.57 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$94.96. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$410.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

