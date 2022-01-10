Robert W. Baird Boosts Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target to $21.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $630.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

