Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

