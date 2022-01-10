Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.15. 766,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

