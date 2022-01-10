Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given New GBX 177 Price Target at Citigroup

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s current price.

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.56) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.81).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 127.14 ($1.71) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.33.

In related news, insider Warren East bought 19,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($31,691.93). Also, insider Anita Frew acquired 30,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($54,979.11). Insiders have acquired 145,542 shares of company stock worth $18,802,328 over the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

