Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.40

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.40 and last traded at $101.70, with a volume of 9992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.99.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

