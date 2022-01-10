Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,297 ($30.95).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.46) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.97) to GBX 2,100 ($28.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.63) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,739.52 ($23.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The firm has a market cap of £133.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,648.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,552.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.