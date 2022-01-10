Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives GBX 2,216.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,297 ($30.95).

RDSB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.13) to GBX 2,089 ($28.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.46) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,739.52 ($23.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,648.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,552.47. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The company has a market cap of £133.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.