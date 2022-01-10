Ruler Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00086785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.04 or 0.07288423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.64 or 0.99950494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003073 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

