Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $20,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.17 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.84.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

