Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $139.42 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $109.29 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.07 and its 200 day moving average is $158.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

