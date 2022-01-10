Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 762,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

