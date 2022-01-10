Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 156,077 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $19,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $63.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

