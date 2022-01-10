Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after buying an additional 121,266 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after buying an additional 291,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $206.79 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

