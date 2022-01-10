Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 43.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 146.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

