S4FE (S4F) Trading Up 28.1% This Week

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 38% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One S4FE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. S4FE has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $47,269.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

