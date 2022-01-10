SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,303.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and $3,303.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.25 or 0.99985662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00087348 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00359897 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.00461567 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00135602 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001566 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000966 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

