SafeMoon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $1.25 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00087070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.55 or 0.07270226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,037.35 or 0.99760495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003078 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

